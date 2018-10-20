Kim Kardashian Reveals ‘Most Beautiful’ Birthday Surprise From Husband Kanye West

Kanye West gave his wife, Kim Kardashian a flashy floral birthday tribute on Saturday, and the moment had some fans swooning on social media.

Kardashian apparently entered a massive room in the family house on Saturday afternoon to find West playing piano surrounded by bushels of reddish-purple flowers, just one day before her 38th birthday. The bouquets were strung up all around the room with thin, nearly invisible wire. In the video, West did not turn around as he played a slow, soulful tune. He posted the video first himself just before 2 p.m.

“[Kim Kardashian] You’re stunning. I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family,” he wrote. Not long after that, Kardashian posted the same video herself.

@KimKardashian You’re stunning. I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family pic.twitter.com/RurDAmLrwe — ye (@kanyewest) October 20, 2018



“The most beautiful birthday flowers in the world!!!!! I have the sweetest most creative husband!” she wrote. “Thank you babe love you so much!!!”

“Love you so much,” West replied.

The couple’s standing has been called into question a number of times lately, not least of all because of a viral Twitter prank. In reality, Kardashian and West have made a point of mentioning their mutual love and support for each other recently as West has been under fire for his confusing public outbursts and political rhetoric. Earlier this month, sources close to Kardashian told Hollywood Life that she was “mortified and heartbroken” by her husband’s televised visit to the Oval Office, where he met with President Donald Trump.

“The problem is, there’s no telling Kanye how to act, and there’s no advising him to be calm or cool. He’s going to launch into whatever he wants, and Kim has to be there to pick up the pieces afterwards,” the source said.

Since then, Kardashian and West have gone out of their ways to make it clear that their relationship is not in any danger. In a recent interview with Richardson, Kardashian even dished on the details of their sex life, particularly since they have had kids.

“I was somebody who gained 60 or 70 pounds in my pregnancies and felt so unlike myself and so unsexy,” Kardashian said. “Literally, at the end, when you can’t even have sex, I thought, ‘I’m never going to have sex again in my life!’ I just felt so bad about myself in my soul.”

She added that at home with West, she is much different than the model so many people see on Instagram and in photo shoots all the time.

“It’s actually funny, at home I’m much more conservative than my public persona is,” Kardashian said. “My public persona is wild, sexual. But I’m actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex, and I’m more conservative when it comes to that. But I’m vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of 50 people doing a shoot, but if I’m one on one, intimate in bed, I’m like shy and insecure.”

Kardashian turns 38 years old on Sunday, Oct. 21.