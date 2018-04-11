Khloe Kardashian Probably Will Stay with Tristan Thompson, Source Says: ‘She’s a Hopeless Romantic’

Sources close to Khloe Kardashian seem to think she will stay with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, despite the recent reports that he’s been stepping out on her and may be a “serial cheater.”

Thompson was in New York City with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, preparing for a game against the New York Knicks on Monday night. He and his teammates were spotted in a Manhattan club, where multiple witnesses claim to have seen him kissing a strange woman.

Reporters later caught Thompson on camera returning to his hotel with the same woman in the early hours of Sunday morning. The stranger was spotted leaving alone a few hours later, carrying what appeared to be an overnight bag.

The salacious stories have been devastating for Kardashian, according to a report by PEOPLE. Sources close to the 33-year-old reality star told the outlet that she is most upset by the timing, as she is expected to give birth to their daughter at any moment.

“This is supposed to be the most joyous time in her life and it’s been ruined and that’s probably what hurts most of all,” they said.

Still, despite another source’s claim that Thompson is a “serial cheater,” they insiders said that Kardashian will likely stand by the father of her child.

“She’s a hopeless romantic and she’ll try to make this work. She tried forever to make it work with Lamar [Odom]. She’s having a child with Tristan, and she’s going to try to rebuild this,” they said.

“Khloé could probably convince herself to get over the fact that he maybe, kind of, sort of, hooked up with some groupie while out on the road,” they added. “But being so indiscreet about it and letting it get splashed all over the place and having it humiliate her? That’s actually even worse.”

The sources referenced Kardashian’s eight-year-long relationship with Odom, who was repeatedly unfaithful to her. In the course of their fast-moving marriage, Odom dealt with drug addiction, and Kardashian helped him recover before filing for divorce in 2013.

“Khloé spent so much time with Lamar just excusing away the obvious, turning a blind eye to what was so clearly happening, that it would be impossible for her not to feel like a fool if she made the same sort of mistakes again and just ignored that N.Y.C footage [of Thompson],” the source explained. “That’s not the way a man deeply in love with the mother of his child behaves. It’s just not. And Khloé can’t lie to herself and tell herself otherwise.”

A source in the Kardashian camp echoed a similar sentiment in a report by Us Weekly, explaining the pregnant model’s devastation on Tuesday as the stories broke.

“It was just a day of absolute turmoil for Khloé as videos emerged of Tristan and the woman arriving back at his New York City hotel and video of him with two other women in a hookah lounge,” the source said. “She just doesn’t even recognize the person in those videos and is absolutely stunned. She never had any reason to not trust him.”

The source went on to explain that Kardashian may decide not to leave Thompson over the scandal, as she reportedly “believes the baby will bring them closer together.”