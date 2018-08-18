Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Spotted out Together in Hollywood

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted out on a date night in Los Angeles.

The couple were photographed outside of Craig’s in West Hollywood on Friday. After returning from a short getaway in Mexico earlier this week with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons, they dressed up for dinner, with Kardashian sporting a yellow, black and white Versace ensemble. She paired the look with black pumps and let her hair down over her shoulders.

The Good American creator was at the restaurant earlier this month for her sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday, Entertainment Tonight reports. Thompson, who missed the party to attend a basketball camp in Canada, wore a bomber jacket, white T-shirt and black pants for the date.

While the couple has moved past the cheating scandal that clouded the birth of their daughter True Thompson in April, Hollywood Life reports Kardashian has some new rules for their relationship to keep something like that from happening again.

“One of her big new rules for their relationship is that it has to be totally fun and pressure free,” a source told the site. “Her thinking is that if she can keep things light and sexy the way they were at the beginning of their relationship, then Tristan won’t be tempted to cheat.”

“She’s banned her friends and family from asking them when they’re getting married,” the source added, “And she’s making a big effort to treat him like a boyfriend, instead of her future husband.”

The source continued by saying that now that Kardashian is getting back into her pre-pregnancy body, she is back to bringing romance to the forefront of the relationship.

“Khloé is feeling super sexy again,” the source said. “She’s amazed by how quickly she was able to lose her baby weight and overall she’s just feeling really good.”

Kardashian recently clarified her relationship status after some fans thought she was saying things between her and her NBA player baby daddy were “complicated,” after she was photographed drinking out of a themed cup at Kylie’s party.

“People are reaching. I ordered a drink, it came in a cup, I drank it,” she wrote. “End of story. Not that deep [laughing out loud]. I’m sure I drank out of every colored cup that night.”

Though the couple has not officially addressed the cheating scandal publicly, reports say the subject might come up during the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, currently airing new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!