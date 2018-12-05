Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reportedly Trying for Second Child

Could True Thompson be getting a sibling soon? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly “actively trying” for baby number two, according to Us Weekly.

A source told the magazine that the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player “are trying for another baby.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloé loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling,” the source said.

Not everyone is totally on board with their plan, however, with the source adding that friends and family worry that Kardashian is blinded by love.

“In her head, she and Tristan are fine,” the insider said, adding that “nothing will stop” her from expanding her family with Thompson, who was the center of a cheating scandal just days before their daughter True was born earlier this year.

Kardashian has been open in talking about the scandal as of late, especially as Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes have aired the months-old drama in recent weeks. After she was criticized by fans for spending Thanksgiving with Thompson, she clapped back.

“Y’all are reaching now. I’ve spent the past 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly find thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not,” she wrote.

“The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!!” she continued. “Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol.”

She also defended her decision to allow Thompson in the delivery room during True’s birth after having found out about his infidelity just two days before.

“Don’t make permanent decisions off temporary emotions,” she said during a recent episode of KUWTK. “Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time. I want to experience this magical moment, and I want this for me and my daughter, and for him at the end of the day.”

She and Thompson spent the summer first in Cleveland, then in Los Angeles, raising their daughter and reportedly attending couples therapy. They have reportedly rebuilt their relationship and have been on good terms.

She told fans that while she has come to accept his infidelity, she will “never understand” why he did it.

“I’ll never understand either,” she responded to a fan slamming Thompson for his actions. “I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes.”

She continued, “He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely out weighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all.”