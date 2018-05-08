Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reportedly Turn to Couples Therapy

Following allegations that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian, the couple is now reportedly in couples counseling.

“Tristan had no interest in going, but Khloe insisted on it,” a source close the couple reportedly said, according to Radar Online.

“Her sister Kim advised her that it was a good idea, because their relationship was already going to be a challenge with a new baby around, let alone a cheating scandal hanging over their heads,” the source continued.

“The sessions have been difficult,” the source added, commenting on the couple’s intense conversations with a professional mediator behind closed doors. “Their fights are monumental at the moment.”

Eventually the source also revealed that Kardashian and Thompson “barely talk — except when it comes to the baby — but there have been some very frank discussions during the session.”

“The relationship seems unlikely to survive,” the source finally said. “Friends think there’s no way Khloe wants to raise her daughter in such a toxic environment.”

The new couples therapy report comes not long after reports that Thompson is allegedly in control of the relationship and has slapped her with a list of demands.

“Tristan continues to insist he’s done nothing wrong, and blames Khloe’s family for exaggerating his womanizing and trying to ruin his reputation,” a separate source close to the couple reportedly told Radar Online, also adding that the Cleveland Cavaliers player has grown more controlling “in return for staying in Khloe’s life in the long-term.”

“He’s willing to walk away, but Khloe’s desperate to work this out, so Tristan’s in the driving seat right now,” the source also reportedly said. “He’s agreed to stick around for now, but only if the family stops spreading stories, and he gets cut into Khloe’s portion of profits for the show.”

“He wants Khloe to let him see True any time he wants and insists she should fly out to meet him where he is. He can’t just jump on a plane to L.A. when he’s got a game coming up,” the source continued. “What’s really galling here is Tristan’s ‘you owe me’ attitude. Khloe is actually considering some but not all of Tristan’s demands.”

As previously reported, videos of Thompson getting close with multiple woman surfaced earlier in April, and allegations that he had been cheating on Kardashian for several months followed. He was also photographed getting cozy with other women not long before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True.

Kardashian’s sister Kim recently shared her thoughts about the situation publicly for the first, during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show. “Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she added, as reported by PEOPLE. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”