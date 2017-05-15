Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Parrish Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day. #Harts #Blessed A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on May 14, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Kevin Hart is soon going to be a three-time dad!

The comedian and his wife Eniko Parrish announced they were expecting their first child together on Instagram on Mother’s Day.

Hart posted a series of photos celebrating the good news with his 51.8 million followers. The Central Intelligence actor wrote, “Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day. #Harts #Blessed.”

The first picture of the happy couple was followed by another photo of Parrish’s bump, which said they were having a baby boy. The actor also shared a photo of Parrish’s ultra sound.

Hart and Parrish tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in August 2016 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The new baby will join Hart’s two kids, Hendrix and Heaven, from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

