Kendra Wilkinson and ‘Estranged’ Husband Hank Baskett Spotted Separately Amid Divorce Reports

In a week filled with whirlwind reports that Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are on the verge of a split after nearly nine years of marriage, the two were spotted separately at the same grocery store on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old mom of two and the former NFL player were both seen at the grocery store Albertsons in Calabasas separately.

A makeup- and wedding ring-free Wilkinson loaded bags of Easter-themed goodies into her car; later, Baskett was seen walking through the parking lot with his and Wilkinson’s 3-year-old daughter, Alijah.

Wilkinson admitted they were “having marital issues” in February on Instagram and wrote in a since-deleted post that “life isn’t making any sense to me right now” and that she has to “love myself again.”

“Kendra is just not happy,” a family insider told PEOPLE on Wednesday.

“They bicker all the time and she hasn’t been able to trust him…They’re still talking, but it’s mostly for the kids. It’s really important to both of them that they don’t traumatize the kids,” the source added.

That same day, Wilkinson posted Instagram stories of Alijah’s “first soccer practice,” including one shot of Baskett.

The Kendra on Top alum even shared a snap of Baskett serving as soccer “coach” while surrounded by six little girls at Alijah’s practice.

The couple is reportedly hoping for a “graceful separation” for the sake of Alijah and their 8-year-old son, Hank IV.

Wilkinson is reportedly focused on making sure her children “feel safe” ahead of the impending divorce. She is also taking more time for herself to make a healthier transition to life as a single woman.

“She’s been going on hikes, working out, doing a ton of Pilates and just trying to stay healthy,” the source said. “She’s also spending a ton of time with girlfriends and has been leaning on them for support. They’ve been trying to help her keep her mind off of her marital issues.”

An insider said the couple the couple, who has not been wearing their wedding rings as of late, has been “having a really tough time” particularly in the last three to six months.

Wilkinson, 32, and Baskett, 35, wed in 2009 at the Playboy Mansion. Their marriage was rocked by scandal four years when Baskett, a former football player, allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

The couple remained committed to each another in the wake of the scandal, though The Girls Next Door cast member famously flushed her wedding ring down the toilet and they appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Edition to flush out their problems.

But in addition to the “marital problems” Wilkinson admitted to in February, the geographical distance between the two while she was in Las Vegas for her Off-Broadway comedy, Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man, also forced a wedge between them.

“To be honest with you, it was weak at first. It was really weak,” Wilkinson told E! News in July. “I was starting to really miss home, he was starting to miss me. It was almost like a detox we were both going through because we’re so used to being together every minute of the day… Now that we’re apart… it was heavy. It was pretty intense.”

Despite weekly trips back to California, the miles weren’t easy on the couple.

“They’ve grown further and further apart especially while she was in Vegas. He would come to visit her and she went back home about once a week, but it was really hard on them,” the source told PEOPLE.