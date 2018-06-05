Kendra Wilkinson Claims Ex Hank Baskett Is Filming Her, Blames Her for Cheating Scandal

Kendra Wilkinson’s divorce from husband hank Baskett is heating up. The Girls Next Door alum took to Twitter Tuesday to share details of the contentious split, and things definitely sound like they’re not going well.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, the former Playboy model accused the former football player of recording her during an argument, reports E! News.

“Why is Hank recording me right now,” she wrote. “Please tell him to leave me alone and stop.”

She also claimed that Baskett blames her for ending his career in football, as well as his alleged infidelity back when she was pregnant with their second child, Alijah, in 2014. He has since claimed innocence in the scandal.

“He’s blaming me for his football career ending,” she wrote in the deleted tweets. “He’s blaming me for cheating on me while pregnant.”

“I’m minding my business and after I tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me,” Wilkinson continued. “I’m trying to get out my house fast. I’m beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger.”

After deleting the tweets, Wilkinson returned to the social media platform to add that she “felt threatened.”

“I tried so hard,” she wrote. “I did everything by the book and loved and I get s— on. I’m so sorry for u all to feel awkward rt now. When I was being recorded I felt threatened. Have a good day.”

She added, “When u feel like u give he best of yourself 24/7 and someone trying to take the best of u… it’s hard to breathe. Love you all.”

Those tweets have been deleted as well.

The two exes have appeared to be on good terms since Wilkinson filed for divorce officially in April, often spotted at their children’s sporting events together and avowing their desire to co-parent peacefully split in the best interest of their kids.

Darker things may be festering under the surface, however.

E! News reported that a source close to the couple said Baskett keeps “taking big digs at Kendra to get under her skin.”

“He knows what bother her most,” the insider said. “He sees that she is trying to move on and wants to date again, and it’s something that triggers him. It has been an ongoing battle between the two.”

The source acknowledged that the exes “were in a good place,” but claimed that they “will resurface things and will start fights with each other.”

“This has been happening a lot throughout the divorce process,” they added. “There is a lot of animosity.”

Wilkinson is leaning on her girlfriends right now, the source added, as evidenced by her trip in April to the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California alongside two of her best gal pals.

“She is in a really emotional place right now,” the source said. “Her friends are trying to keep her busy and out of the house, and she spends a lot of time with the kids.”

Photo credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com