Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons Get Flirty on Her Bikini Instagrams

Kendall Jenner and Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons are getting flirty — again — on the ‘gram and on the court.

The famous model recently posted two videos for a behind the scenes look of her collection shoot for Kendall + Kylie. The 23-year old was posing in two sexy swim suits with the first clip showing off an olive green two-piece, and the second in a leopard print bikini.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She captioned the post, “I do my own stunts.”

View this post on Instagram i do my own stunts A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 9, 2019 at 2:24pm PST

In reply, Simmons said, “Come here…” to the model’s famous physique, to which she replied with a racing car emoji — potentially implying she was on her way.

This isn’t the first time the Australian native has shown his affection for Jenner on Instagram since their supposed breakup. The day after Christmas, the model posted a beautiful black-and-white photo of herself and Simmons commented with two drooling face emojis.

Back in September 2018, the two reportedly called it quits after four months of dating. They were initially spotted on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills hotel in May. They kept their romance under wraps so much so that her mom, Kris Jenner, was unaware.

“I have no idea. You’re telling me everything first, right here!” Kris told Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of American Woman.

It wasn’t long ago that the two raised eyebrows again when Jenner was seen sitting court side at the NBA player’s game on Nov. 30 when the 76ers took on the Washington Wizards. She was sitting right next to the point guard’s mom, Julie Simmons, pictured laughing and smiling.

The week prior, she attended another one of his games and jokingly booed her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs went on to win that game.

A source recently said Jenner was hanging out with another man, but that it cooled off.

“Kendall was spending time with Anwar [Hadid],” the source claimed. “But that ended and she started hanging out with Ben again. She hasn’t seen Anwar recently.”

A source told PEOPLE, “When she’s not working, she’s been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia.”

The two still haven’t commented on all the speculation, but the source did confirm that “they’re still not exclusive.”