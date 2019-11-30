Katy Perry Celebrates Thanksgiving in Japan With Fiance Orlando Bloom and His Son in Rare Photo

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom took their Thanksgiving celebration to Japan this year, enjoying the holiday along with Bloom’s 8-year-old son, Flynn. On Friday, Perry posted an Instagram photo of the trio enjoying a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, covering Flynn’s face with a sushi emoji. The group sat on small pillows on the floor in a tearoom, trays laid out in front of each guest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Nov 29, 2019 at 3:46am PST

“Putting the T in #thanksgiving with a traditional tea ceremony in Kyoto,” Perry captioned her snap. “Grateful my family is always up for an adventure.”

Bloom was in the country on a press tour, and the actor thanked the country’s residents in a Thanksgiving Instagram video of himself sharing fan art and letters he had received.

“Thanking on thanksgiving,” the actor wrote. “so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from my fans, the kindest of souls in #japan. I spent a lot of time today soaking in your beautiful handwritten letters and pictures. Every detail was so thoughtful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Nov 28, 2019 at 4:57am PST

Bloom shares Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who married Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel in 2017 and is currently expecting the couple’s second child. Kerr and Perry have been publicly friendly, posing for a photo together during an event for Kerr’s company, KORA Organics, over the summer.

In 2017, Kerr opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Perry, sharing that she, Bloom and the singer are like “a modern family.”

“Orlando and I are literally like family, he’s like a brother to me,” the model said of her “amazing” dynamic with the actor. “It’s very weird, but we really care for each other and we have a great relationship, so I feel very lucky.”

As for Perry’s relationship with Flynn, Kerr shared, “They’re great. They get along really well.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September, Perry opened up about how Flynn has helped mature her.

“We have to be out the door at 7:30 to be there at 8:15 and we cannot be late,” she said, seemingly referencing picking up Flynn from Kerr. “I used to not wake up until 11 a.m. and now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m., just, like, falling asleep.”

“I guess this has definitely matured me. I guess this is adulting,” she continued. “That’s why I still dress like a child, to fight against!”

