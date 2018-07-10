Kate Middleton Adorably Reacts to Prince William Laughing During Ceremony

The royal family works hard to maintain a regal appearance, though a moment of silliness shined through on Tuesday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined other royalty and aristocrats at Westminster Abbey for the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force. It was a formal event honoring the military, however, the Duke of Cambridge showed that it did not have to necessarily be joyless. In a viral post on Instagram, Prince William can be seen subduing a laugh in the middle of the proceedings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The prince appeared to notice the camera on him and collect himself, but not before his wife noticed he was giggling. After he whispered whatever he was laughing at to her, she appeared to crack a smile as well.

Royal admirers scoured clips of the event, but could not determine what had the prince in stitches. They were touched, however, to see him apparently sharing an inside joke with beloved wife. It was a rare moment of public tenderness for the couple, who generally refrain from even holding hands in public. Prince William and Middleton are expected to ascend to the throne one day, as William is the heir to his father, Charles the Prince of Wales, who is the heir to Queen Elizabeth II.

The laughter is still an improvement from Prince William’s last appearance at Westminster Abbey. Back in April, just a few days after the birth of his son, the Duke of Cambridge looked a little drowsy during the Anzac Services. Unfortunately, Middleton was not there at the time to keep him in line, as she was still recovering.

Life with a newborn baby. 😴😂 pic.twitter.com/I3c6bF5HkR — People (@people) April 25, 2018



It was a busy week for the royal family, who gathered for the Christening of Prince Louis of Cambridge on Monday. The infant prince is just over two and a half months old, and he did not appear to put up a fuss in the pictures from the ceremony welcoming him into the Church of England.

The Christening was the first time Prince William and Middleton were photographed with all three of their kids at once, according to a report by Delish. The family was stunning in their Sunday best, and both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were on their best behavior. Prince William maintained a firm grip on each of their hands in every photo.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge named a total of six godparents for Prince Louis at the Christening. They were announced on the royal family’s website, and all six were in attendance. They are Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton.