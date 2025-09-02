Karrueche Tran Opens up About Rumored Romance With Deion Sanders

Karrueche Tran isn’t shying away from speaking about her dating life. The Claws star was recently linked to NFL icon Deion Sanders after she was seen supporting him during a surgery in his documentary.

In the film, Sanders undergoes surgery to have his bladder removed after being diagnosed with cancer. Tran is seen holding his hand as he’s wheeled off into the surgery room, and crying, hoping the surgery is successful.

Social media users were confused about the link-up as it was the first for many they’d been seen or put together, possibly. While Sanders has played it coy, Tran is giving few details without revealing too much.

During a recent appearance on the What’s Next with J. Ryan podcast, the actress opened up about her dating life and just how well it’s going. Ryan hinted at Tran’s rumored relationship withSanders, asking: “Is she dating right now? I saw that you took a liking into football recently.” Her longtime BFF, singer Christina Milian, joked, “Hey! Touchdown!” igniting a laugh from all three of them.

“Yeah, I’m dating,” Tran confirmed with a smile. When asked by Ryan if she was “having fun,” Tran answered quickly, saying, “Yeah, If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it.” She added, “I’m at a point in my life, like, I know what I want. I’ve dated a lot. I’ve done a lot. I’ve did this, did that. Young, old. And so, if I wasn’t happy and content, and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time,” she said. “I don’t have the time for it. I rather be at home, namaste, chile, in bed at 9 o’clock doing my own thing if I’m not happy…So yeah, I’m in a good place.”

Sanders previously spoke about things with Tran on the Say What Needs To Be Said podcast where he pushed back after being asked about his relationship with Tran. “We got a bad connection,” the Colorado Buffaloes coach joked. “I can’t hear [you].”