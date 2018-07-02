Watch Kaley Cuoco Tear up Reciting Her Wedding Vows to Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook married this weekend, and thanks to their friends and family, fans who were not at the ceremony got a look at their emotional wedding vows.

Stylist Brad Goreski shared video of the two exchanging vows on his Instagram Story. A Cuoco fan page archived the clips, so fans can still watch them long after they expire.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And I would go to my phone, and I’d go to my notes and I couldn’t write anything,” Cuoco, 32, told Cook as tears came from her eyes. “And I didn’t really understand why. And it’s because there really weren’t enough words to describe how I actually, truly feel about you.”

“To understand you plucking my eyes with my unibrow comes from a place of love… I promise to remove any errant insect that journeys into our home,” Cook, 26, said in his vows, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Cook and Cuoco married in Rancho Santa Fe, California Saturday afternoon. The Big Bang Theory star wore two outfits during the wedding, first donning an embroidered Reem Acra cape and gown for the formal ceremony. Before the reception, she swapped out the dress for a white Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit, which was on full display in videos of her on the dance floor with her new husband.

Aside from all the videos shared by friends, Cuoco also posted a black and white photo from the wedding. “Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18,” she wrote, referring to the fact that the newlyweds share the same initials.

On Sunday, she shared a photo of the couple looking out on a balcony, wearing jean jackets reading “KC Together Forever” on the back.

A handful of Big Bang Theory stars attended the ceremony, including Mayim Bialik, Johnny Galecki and Simon Helberg.

“Deepest congrats to the newlyweds,” Galecki, who once dated Cuoco offscreen, wrote on Instagram. “Love you both so much … So moved by tonight.”

Cuoco and Cook started dating in 2016 and bonded over a shared love of animals. Cook, an equestrian, even had a dwarf mini horse make an appearance at the wedding.

“There will be no animals left behind,” Cuoco told Entertainment Tonight about the wedding in March. “Every animal we have will be part of it. It will be very special, very emotional and all the things that are important to us.”

This was Cuoco’s second walk down the aisle. She was previously married to Ryan Sweeting form December 2013 to September 2015. This is Cook’s first marriage.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Reem Acra