Justin Timberlake Has the Sweetest Words for Jessica Biel on Her Birthday

Justin Timberlake is the sweetest husband!

The SexyBack singer took to Instagram to share a few adorable words about his wife, Jessica Biel, on her birthday and we just can’t help but swoon!

“You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn’t get any BETTER than you…Now, I know for sure that it’s BETTER to be lucky than good.” he wrote.

“Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart. –J,” Timberlake continued the caption of a cute photo of him smooching Biel’s cheek.

The heartfelt tribute comes just a week after Timberlake blew everyone away at the 2017 Academy Awards, opening with a lively rendition of his hit song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

Biel, of course, was on hand to support her husband during the performance, in addition to his Oscar nomination for the song.

The couple have been married since October of 2012 and welcomed their first child, son Silas, in April of 2015.

