Justin Bieber Hinted at Marrying Hailey Baldwin 2 Years Ago

Justin Bieber considered marriage to Hailey Baldwin in a resurfaced interview from 2016.

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged over the weekend, and many fans were taken by surprise. However, as die-hard followers scour old reports and interviews for information on their relationship, they’re finding that the two actually took their romance more seriously than the rest of the world did.

In 2016, Bieber made that abundantly clear when he told an interviewer from GQ that he had thought about marrying Baldwin. The two were dating at the time — though they were close to their break-up.

“What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right?” Bieber said at the time. “If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. … I just don’t want to hurt her.”

Earlier in that same interview, the reporter asked Bieber if Baldwin was “just a friend he kisses.”

“Uh-huh,” the pop star reportedly answered. However, upon further consideration, he said she is “someone I really love. We spend a lot of time together.”

Bieber also said that he could not consider marriage seriously at the time, as it would be unfair for himself and his partner considering his world-touring rockstar lifestyle.

“I don’t want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I’m only theirs, only to be hurt in the end,” he said. “Right now in my life, I don’t want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don’t want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility.”

Still, despite all of Bieber’s precautions, he and Baldwin were apparently meant to be. The two broke up shortly after that interview, and reunited just about a month ago. After just those few weeks, Bieber reportedly asked Baldwin to marry him on Saturday night in the Bahamas.

“Justin decided to propose to Hailey in front of a group of people in the Bahamas, but had been planning to ask her for a couple weeks now,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “The ring is gorgeous and Hailey is over the moon with joy. The two can’t stop telling their friends and family how excited they are for their journey together. The two have always had a great bond, and it is stronger now than ever.”