Julianne Hough’s Husband Admits He Checked Her Ring Size Before They Were Dating

Brooks Laich had marriage plans for wife Julianne Hough long before he put a ring on it.

In a sweet video Hough posted to Instagram Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars alum captured her husband admitting he knew she was the one for him from the beginning while the two were in the airport during a romantic Paris getaway.

“You knew you were going to marry me before I was even your girlfriend,” Hough says, trying to be subtle about recording her NHL player husband.

“One hundred percent,” Laich replies, calling her out for recording before continuing, “I measured your ring before we were even dating. Before you were even my girlfriend, I measured your ring.”

“Oh hot damn, I [love] you,” Hough captions the video.

She shared another glimpse at the couple’s overnight flight, in which she yelled, “Hey, sexy,” at Laich before sharing with her followers, “We’re on a little trip, just the two of us.”

After landing in Paris, the pro dancer and her hubby, who got married in July, snapped several romantic selfies on the streets of the City of Love, smooching in front of the Big Wheel at the Place de la Concorde.

It appears the newlyweds travel quite well together, but they stay home together maybe even better. Soon after returning from their honeymoon, Hough posted on Instagram a lovely message about married life.

“As amazing as it was (take me back), I feel so lucky that our ‘real life’ is even better than ‘the honeymoon phase,’” she captioned. “I love that I get to wake up next to you every single day, and that we walk side by side in all we do. I love that my random thoughts throughout the day no longer revolve around the words me, or I, rather, we and us!”

The 29-year-old continued by detailing how grateful she is to her husband for being the kind of man who “starts a conversation about masculinity to show others the kind of love” she is fortunate to experience every day.

Laich, in turn, had posted an image of the two alongside a quote that reads, “True masculinity is not expressed by dominating a woman, but rather by empowering one.”

“You will quite often see me posting about my wife and how much I love and respect her,” he captioned the photo. “First and foremost it’s to honor her, and a way of showing how grateful I am to have her in my life. But secondly, it’s also to help change the narrative of what ‘masculinity’ is.”

Laich goes on share that quite often in the culture of sport, the perceived notion of “masculinity” is being a “Type-A aggressive personality,” but he suggests it doesn’t have to be that way.

“[It] shouldn’t translate to every part of your life — most notably your relationship with your spouse, family, and friends,” he writes. “I want others to know that you can absolutely channel pure intensity and competitiveness in the game in which you are competing in, but can then also channel absolute love and admiration in the relationship you are in! It doesn’t have to be one or the other.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @juleshough