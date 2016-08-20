Jordan Rodger’s Ex-Girlfriend Doesn’t Seem to be Bothering Him or JoJo

(Photo: Twitter / @people)

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have responded to Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Brittany Farrar by simply being happy.

Shortly after the finale of The Bachelorette aired, Farrar came out against Rodgers, explaining that he had cheated on her during their three year relationship and slamming him for painting her in such a bad light on the show. She posted two posts on Instagram that have since been deleted. Neither JoJo, nor Jordan have retaliated, until now.

JoJo posted her first Instagram photo of her beautiful Neil Lane diamond ring – costing near $100,000 according to E! News.

The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.... & tacos. ❤️👫🌮 A photo posted by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Aug 20, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other … & tacos," she captioned the image and tagged Rodgers.

Rodgers responded with a photo of the two cuddling on the couch. He said, "Always holding on to my best friend … but where are these tacos you speak of @joelle_fletcher?"

Always holding on to my best friend...but where are these tacos you speak of @joelle_fletcher ? I can multi-task...👫🌮 A photo posted by Jordan Rodgers (@jrodgers11) on Aug 20, 2016 at 1:12pm PDT

Needless to say, the two are clearly happy together and happily engaged. They spend time together in Malibu and in Dallas. They go to Chipotle. They spend time at concerts. They are happy, and nothing seems to get in the way of that.

Showing that they are enjoying their time together is the best response to Farrar's comments about Rodgers.