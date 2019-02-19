Johnny Depp Submits New Evidence Denying Amber Heard Abuse Allegations

Johnny Depp has reportedly submitted new evidence in his lawsuit against The Sun for reporting that he abused his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Depp is suing the U.K.-based publication for defamation on the grounds that a report about him was inaccurate. His new evidence includes sworn depositions from neighbors and building personnel who interacted with Heard in the days after Depp allegedly assaulted her. He also submitted security camera footage of Heard in the hopes of proving that she was not bruised or injured. His lawyer, Adam Waldman, spoke to Us Weekly on Tuesday.

“Mr. Depp filed new and previously unseen evidence with the U.K. court, including security camera video clips of Ms. Heard’s face in the days following her false beating claims, sworn depositions taken in 2016 from neighbors, eyewitnesses and building personnel who interacted with Ms. Heard in the ensuing days, and more,” he said.

Waldman and Depp are also hoping that Heard will bring some evidence forward to contribute to the lawsuit. Heard herself called the police back in May of 2016, claiming that Depp had thrown a phone at her face with the intent to hurt her. At the time, police found no evidence of a crime and reportedly saw no injuries.

“Mr. Depp also gave permission for Ms. Heard to give whatever evidence she wishes in The Sun defamation case,” Waldman said. “We look forward to seeing that evidence, which we will hold up against the videos and witness statements we just filed.”

Heard, 32, filed for divorce at the time of the alleged attack in 2016. Depp, 55, was outraged by the reporting on the matter, especially The Sun‘s claim that he “beat” his wife. In his new court documents, he said hat the outlet “must have made a positive decision to present a totally one-sided picture, leaving out my side of the story and pretending it either did not exist or was not worth considering.”

He had more to say on the allegations themselves back in October, in an in-depth interview with GQ.

“To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me… Ultimately, the truth will come out in all of this and I will be standing on the right side of the roaring rapids,” he said. “I hope other people will be too.”

Heard and Depp were married for just over a year after several years of dating. The two met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009 and began dating officially in 2014. When they split, Depp was forced to pay her $7 million in the divorce, which she then donated to charity. She and her lawyer continue to deny Depp’s account of events.