John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett’s Wedding Date Revealed

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are getting married in January, according to their wedding registry.

Back on Aug. 5, the anti-Duggar Facebook page “Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray” shared a link to John-David and Abbie’s wedding registry at Bed Bath & Beyond. The event date listed on the site is Jan. 19, 2019. This would mean his wedding is a week after his birthday on Saturday, Jan. 12.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The registry includes the typical must-haves for a new couple, including silverware, bowls, plates, towels, trays and pillows.

Some fans on the Facebook page questioned the registry’s authenticity. Most suggested it would probably be in September or October.

John-David, 28, and Abbie, 26, announced their courtship in June and, exactly a month later, said they were engaged.

“The proposal and the ‘yes’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together,” the couple told Us Weekly in July. “It was a special moment to share together.”

They continued, “One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life. We are so thankful that He led us to one another. We need to start thinking about a wedding!”

Although it sounds like their relationship is moving fast, John-David was the oldest Duggar son without a courtship when the couple started theirs. John-David’s younger brothers Joseph, 23, and Josiah, 21, are both married already. Now the oldest Duggar sons not in a courtship are the 19-year-old twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah.

“Abbie and I are just so excited, we’ve known of each other for several years,” John-David said in a TLC video announcing their courtship. “We fell in love very quickly and it’s been a wonderful journey thus far.”

John-David and Abbie’s marriage will be the second Duggar wedding in less than a year. Josiah married Lauren Swanson on June 30 in Siloam Sprins, Arkansas at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks.

“Most importantly, both of our families emphasized how important it is to keep Christ central in our marriage,” Duggar parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar told PEOPLE in July. “Marriage is a gift from God and putting Christ first is the most important thing we can do to ensure a marriage that is strong, healthy and able to withstand all the ups and downs of life.”

The Duggars are featured on TLC’s Counting On, which began a new season in July. New episodes air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.