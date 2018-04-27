John Cena Posts Bizarre Nikki Bella Meme Following Split

Ask John Cena what he thinks of his ex-fiancée, Nikki Bella, and he’ll tell you she’s “stone cold.”

The WWE wrestler took to Instagram to share a bizarre meme of Bella’s face Photoshopped onto a picture of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, something he has done in the past with famous Steves (think: Steve Harvey, Steve Aoki, Steven Tyler, Steve Buscemi and Stephanie McMahon).

But this time, the Stone Cold meme caught many a fan’s eye, as he used Bella’s full birth name, Stephanie Garcia-Colace, in the caption. Bella announced their split after six years together and just weeks before their destination wedding.

Some of Cena’s followers thought the post overstepped the line.

“You wonder why people don’t like you? Immaturity like this is why,” one person wrote.

“Stupid and disgusting…. Nikki Rocks!” someone else said.

But not everyone took offense to the meme. And at the top of that list was Bella’s sister, Brie Bella.

“Lol omg,” Brie wrote in the comments.

“Y’all so mad but her sister out here laughing and commenting on it. Take a joke lol,”

Brie previously said that she will always love Cena, who is like a “brother” to her.

“We’ve already exchanged like 5 text messages,” Brie told PEOPLE this week. “I will always love John as a brother, and I will always look at him like that.”

“If one day our relationship fades then so it does, but as of right now I want to be there for him as much as I’m there for my sister,” Brie explained. “And Nicole respects that. He will always be family.”

“It’s like losing a family member,” Brie said of the pair’s breakup. “It’s really hard. John has been a part of our lives for six years.”

As for Cena, the post is most likely a loving jab at his ex-fiancée, who he said in a recent interview he “will always love.”

“It sucks,” the 41-year-old concisely told Entertainment Tonight this week when asked about the split.

“There’s no other way to say [it],” he added. “I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that.”

The WWE superstar discussed the breakup during multiple interviews, something that could not have been an easy task.

“I love Nicole with all my heart and the split’s tough,” he told reporters at the event, via TMZ. “It’s a tough time but that’s life. We all go through highs and we all go through lows.”

“I’m gonna get through it. I love her. I’ll always love her,” he continued. “The fact that my heart hurts for her … I know I was in love. So, I’ll always have that.”