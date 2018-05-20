John Cena and Nikki Bella Spotted Together for the First Time Since Calling off Wedding

John Cena and Nikki Bella were seen together for the first time since the WWE couple split last month, and following Cena’s public attempts to win her back.

TMZ obtained a photo of the two walking in the Mission Hills neighborhood of San Diego Saturday after getting cups of coffee.

The couple, who were together for six years, split in April, calling off their wedding that was set for May 5.

Bella announced the split on Instagram on April 15, surprising fans after their much-publicized engagement at WesteleMania 33 last year.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement reads. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

Since then, Cena has made public attempts to win her back, including an emotional TODAY Show interview. At one point, he told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford he wanted to be the father of Bella’s children.

Cena explained to the hosts how Bella made him a better person.

“If you look at me five years ago — stubborn, selfish, self-focused — life had always been about me,” he said. “And then slowly over time, this woman waltzes in and just steals my heart. And whether I want to realize it or now, she becomes my number one.”

The Blockers star later added, “For anyone out there speculating on what’s going, on, I love her, I wanna be with her, I wanna make her my wife, I wanna be the father of her children.”

One reason for the split was reportedly Cena’s insistence on not having children, even though Bella wanted to become a mother. During her own appearance on TODAY this week, Bella said planning their wedding brought up many of their differences.

“I think that a lot of us that through the wedding planning process are forced to face all these issues we have just hiding deep down inside,” she said. “I just know that a healthy me would be a healthy us, and I do have hope for a future, but I know right now I need to work on me.”

On Friday, Bella told TMZ she believed Cena’s public pleas to get her back proves to her he wants kids, but she is still not 100 percent sure she would marry him. She wants to make sure their marriage is not just for ratings.

“A lot of people get married for publicity. I’m not like those reality show people. I don’t want to be hesitant. I want to do what my heart says,” Bella told TMZ. “I’m a girl who lives in the moment and I honestly don’t know what I’d say.”

While Cena’s career in movies continues to grow after successes like Blockers and Trainwreck, Bella continues to appear in reality TV shows. She co-stars in Total Bellas with sister Brie Bella and just signed on for American Ninja Warrior.