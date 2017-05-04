Jim Gaffigan’s Wife Jeannie Has Large Brain Tumor Removed

A post shared by JARED SISKIN (@jaredsiskin) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Comedian and actor, Jim Gaffigan revealed his wife and writing partner, Jeannie Gaffigan recently underwent surgery to remove a “life-threatening” brain tumor.

The 50-year-old father of five took to his social media, including Facebook, on Monday sharing with fans that his wife, Jeannie was home recovering after an MRI two weeks ago revealed she had a large, life-threatening tumor around her brain stem.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After nine hours of urgent surgery, Gaffigan writes that her tumor was completely removed.

MORE: Watch: Boy Battling Baseball-Sized Brain Tumor Receives Hero’s Welcome at Home

Gaffigan posted an image of his two young children, one wearing a stethoscope while sitting on Jeannie’s hospital bed with the caption, “‘Mom takes care of us. Now we take care of her.’ The miracle of baby medicine. Thanks for the prayers everyone.”

“Mom takes care of us. Now we take of her.” The miracle of baby medicine. Thanks for the prayers everyone. @jeanniegaffigan A post shared by Jim Gaffigan (@jimgaffigan) on May 1, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

The 50-year-old, father of five, has been married to Jeannie since 2003. The comedic pair created The Jim Gaffigan Show on TV Land. Jeannie also served as co-writer and producer on several of her husband’s comedy specials.

Jeannie also took to her social media, by sharing an image on Instagram with one of her children, kissing her while in a hospital bed with the caption, “I’m coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I’m alive!”

She also went on to thank her doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York in a Twitter update.

I’m coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I’m alive! A post shared by @jeanniegaffigan on May 1, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

We are wishing Jeannie Gaffigan all the best and a speedy recovery!

Related:

Father Gets Tattoo to Honor His Son With a Brain Tumor

Kristi Yamaguchi Opens up About Scott Hamilton’s Third Brain Tumor Diagnosis

9-Year-Old Pays Police Officer’s Breakfast Tab and Gives the Most Inspiring Note