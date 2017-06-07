Jessie James Decker Unveils Major News About Her Family’s Future

Jets fans we will miss y’all! Thank you so much for the amazing memories and for such a warm welcome to your city! Also much love to everyone at the jets facility for taking such great care of Eric and our family❤❤❤ the journey continues! Can’t wait to see what our football future holds 🏈 A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Jessie James Decker’s husband Eric Decker received some unfortunate news.

The NFL star was released from the New York Jets and does not have another team lined up for this upcoming season, as of yet.

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan told reporters on Tuesday, “I’ve talked to Eric. We have advised Eric that if a trade doesn’t happen, we’ll move forward [without him].”

While his future is currently unknown, we do know that his wife and family will be by his side every step of the way. The country star is confident her hubby will find another team and says his “future looks bright!”

The mother of two shared a photo on Instagram announcing the news and thanked the organization and its fans.

“Jets fans we will miss y’all! Thank you so much for the amazing memories and for such a warm welcome to your city! Also much love to everyone at the jets facility for taking such great care of Eric and our family,” wrote the devoted wife. “The journey continues! Can’t wait to see what our football future holds.”

The 29-year-old singer seemed to have a premonition about the NFL wide receiver’s fate on the Jets. Hours before news broke that he was being released, she expressed her concerns on Twitter.

After hearing the Jets cut ties with veteran linebacker David Harris, who spent 10 seasons with the team, she wrote, “Jets cleanin house!!! Damn.”

Jets cleanin house!!! Damn — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) June 6, 2017

Decker then responded to a fan’s question about her husband’s future, writing, “Apparently no one is safe. Fingers crossed.”

In March 2014, Eric signed a five-year, $36.25 million contract with the Jets, but in October 2016, he was placed on injured reserve during the season due to a torn rotator cuff. He underwent hip surgery and had operation on his shoulder.

We wish nothing but the best for Eric Decker and his adorable family!

