Jessie James Decker Shares Raunchy ‘Retirement’ Photo of Husband Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker gave her social media followers a sneak peek into Eric Decker‘s retirement life.

The singer took to Instagram Monday to share a revealing photo of her husband, almost completely nude.

“#Retirement,” the 30-year-old singer captioned the social media post of the former football player, 31, wearing nothing but a small towel as he enjoyed his morning coffee.

Fans of the singer took to the comments section to comment on Eric’s looks, as well as to joke with Decker on the hilarious and raunchy image.

“he is the hottest man alive,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You just love Teasing us huh!??hahaha,” another one said.

Decker also posted a photo of herself in a bikini on her Instagram Story on Monday, as the couple began preparations to celebrate the new year while on vacation, as Us Weekly reported.

Eric made headlines in August when he announced he was retiring after eight years in the NFL. He previously played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

“I was very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to have those dreams fulfilled and to have played with such extremely talented and hard-working teammates, coaches and staff,” he continued. “This has been a passion inside of me since I was a little boy but I know now it is time to hang my helmet up and start a new chapter in my life,” he continued. “I love football and I always will. It will continue to be a part of my life. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my wife and kids.”

He ended his post by giving “a special thank you” to his “family, friends and fans for all your support on this incredible journey. It’s been an amazing chapter in my life,” he wrote. “I look forward to the future and the many adventures ahead!”

Decker and Eric married in 2013, and she opened dup about her husband’s announcement on Instagram at the time.

“My amazing hubby decided to retire from playing football and I couldn’t be more proud of him and his decision. I cried, smiled and ultimately respected his choice to finish this chapter to start another. This pic was from the first football season I ever shared with him his season year for the Broncos,” she wrote on August 27.

The couple share 4-year-old Vivianne and sons Eric Decker II and Forrest, who they welcomed in April.

“I loved every minute cheering him on in the stands, meeting amazing friends along the way, bringing our new babies and toddlers to the games as they chanted ‘daddy football daddy football’ in the car on the way [to] the stadium each Sunday. From training camps lugging the babies in the wagons and seeing them run to you on the practice field to get that 30 minutes a day to see daddy,” Decker added.

“I have loved every moment of the last seven years watching my husband kick some serious ass! It’s a career he should be proud of. Can’t wait to share the next adventure with you babe and the amazing things you will do in the future. I love you so much my lover!!! Ps you said you were going to drive that beat up old Chevy Tahoe u got in college and ride it through the ground until you finished playing football, can we please get a new one now? Lol #footballisfamily,” she continued.