Jessica Biel Shares a Kiss With Justin Timberlake in Intimate Birthday Photos

Justin Timberlake celebrated his 39th birthday on Friday, Jan. 31, and his wife Jessica Biel wished him a Happy Birthday with a sweet Instagram post this afternoon. The actress posted a slideshow of photos of herself and her husband, starting with a snap of the two sharing a kiss on the day Timberlake was honored with a doctorate degree from the Berklee College of Music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Jan 31, 2020 at 12:05pm PST

The slideshow also included a photo of the couple walking hand in hand in an arena, a snap of the pair dressed up as Legos for Halloween in 2018 and another shot of Biel and Timberlake with their arms around each other as they walked away from the camera.

“Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know,” Biel wrote. “You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much.”

Biel’s birthday post comes around two months after Timberlake was seen holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright on a balcony in New Orleans during a night out. Timberlake publicly apologized to Biel on Instagram in December, mentioning their son, Silas, in his Instagram post.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote. “I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” Timberlake continued. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Biel and Timberlake are “in a very good place.”

“After Justin was spotted holding hands with his co-star, the couple took time to reconnect, spending much needed quality time together,” the source said. “Justin and Jessica love one another very much and weren’t going to let this come between them, more so since Justin told Jessica he didn’t cheat, and she believes him.”

“The couple has put everything past them and has moved on,” they added.

Earlier this month,Biel and Timberlake were spotted together in the Big Apple, walking arm-in-arm as they went for coffee in Tribeca, where they own an apartment.

“Justin and Jessica went for a stroll around their neighborhood,” a source told PEOPLE. “It was chilly, but they looked cozy arm-in-arm. They were both in a great mood, smiling and chatting.”

