‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Girlfriend Exchange Brutal Insults During Instagram Fight

Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend, Jen Harley, had a very public fight on Instagram Sunday, where the two apparently aired all the dirty laundry they have between them.

Magro and Harley just welcomed their daughter into the world on April 3, and long-time Jersey Shore fans thought they had finally seen the reality star find a happy ending. In fact, they were even pictured partying together on Saturday night in a few Instagram videos, and nothing seemed to be wrong between them.

It all blew up on Sunday morning, however. Magro posted a cringe-worthy, angry message about his girlfriend on his Instagram Story, encouraging followers to weigh in on the drama.

“Note to self, Cant turn a a natural born H— into a HOUSEWIFE,” he wrote, “if u find them in the gutter than (sic) leave them in the gutter, not all People can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving!”

Magro punctuated the text post with #Facts in big read letters, and another diagonal tag that read “yeahhhhhhbuddyyyy.”

He didn’t leave his fans to be confused by the cryptic post for long. He followed it up with a rhetorical poll.

“If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year,” he asked, adding the hashtag “Give Me Your Thoughts” and a yes or no button leading to a poll.

After that, Magro posted a screencap of a group chat that appeared to consist of the Jersey Shore cast, where he was explaining the situation to them in vulgar detail.

“Wow that’s insane,” replied Deena Cortese. “What girl even keeps that [laugh out loud].” Magro added another diagonal hashtag to the screen shot reading, “Love My Family.”

Harley fought fire with fire, taking to her Instagram Story as well with a critique of Magro.

“Can’t turn a coke head into a father!” she wrote. “Yeahhh buddy”.

Magro continued posting to his Instagram story all day, adding screen shots of direct messages he received. Some appeared to be from personal friends while others might have simply been from fans. All of them weighed in on the drama and sympathized with Magro.

“Girls should never keep pictures of exs period,” one declared, adding: “that means there is still feelings there point blank..”

“We love you, Ronnie!” wrote another. You are NOT crazy. Well maybe crazy in a good way”.

Magro’s posts seemed to suggest that the couple was planning to call it quits, though there’s no definitive word just yet.