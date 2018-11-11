All the Photos From ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce’s Wedding

It was a wedding fit for a Jersey Shore king and queen! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce made it official earlier this month when they tied the knot after more than a decade together.

The MTV star and his college sweetheart told Us Weekly of their Nov. 1 ceremony, “We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife! We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino.”

The two were joined by Sorrentino’s Shore family as they celebrated their love before Sorrentino is required to report to prison for an eight-month sentence on Jan. 15 after pleading guilty to tax fraud earlier this year. And it certainly was quite the stunning ceremony!

Keep scrolling to see all the photos from the beautiful “I Do’s” and reception!

First kiss

Sorrentino and Pesce’s first kiss was nothing less than a fairytale tableau, taking place on front of a wall of white roses and drawing comparison to the elaborate wedding of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. With a cathedral-length veil and detailed lace sleeves, Pesce still managed to outshine the stunning backdrop.

First dance

For their first dance together, Sorrentino and Pesce definitely had sparks flying between them — both literally and figuratively. With sparklers setting off their romantic swaying, there can’t have been a dry eye in the room!

Flower girls

Before Pesce walked down the aisle to her now-husband, two of the cutest Jersey Shore family members made sure to set the scene! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley lent their 4-year-old daughters, Giovanna and Meilani, for flower girl duty, and the two little girls looked like princesses in their puffy white dresses and tiaras.

Special guests

Of course, the entire Jersey Shore family was also in attendance for the ceremony, which will be shown on the next season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Besties Farley and Polizzi looked on as their daughters tossed flower petals down the aisle, while pregnant co-star Deena Cortese showcased her baby bump in a formal black gown. Even Angelina Pivarnick was invited to the ceremony, despite her turbulent relationship with most of her co-stars.

Jersey Shore family

It wouldn’t be a Jersey Shore wedding without personalized tracksuits for the groom and his groomsmen, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Pesce also made an outfit change for the reception, slipping into a slinky and sparkling gown with a jeweled necklace.

the happy couple

Prior to the party, however, the newlyweds posed for a series of sweet, more traditional wedding photos. With Sorrentino in a traditional black tux and Pesce showing off the intricate lace detailing of her gown, the two were clearly glowing with their love for one another.

Newlywed poses

Showing off their more serious side, Sorrentino and Pesce took their posing outside to show off their stunning venue, the Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. The sharp-looking newlyweds fit right in with the detailed castle exterior with their black tie apparel.

Driving off into the sunset

At the end of the ceremony, Sorrentino and Pesce were able to drive off into the sunset (and the reception) in a stunning white Rolls Royce Ghost.

Congratulations to the happy couple!