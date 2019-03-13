Jennifer Lopez Was Reportedly Surprised by Alex Rodriguez’s Proposal

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez became engaged on March 9 during a vacation in the Bahamas, and though they had been dating for just over two years, Lopez was reportedly caught off guard by the romantic gesture.

A source told Us Weekly that the singer “didn’t know” Rodriguez would propose to her during the trip, though the couple had previously spoken about their future together.

“They’ve talked about marriage and have always planned to spend the rest of their lives together, but they were so happy with exactly how things were, they weren’t sure if they wanted to go down that road,” the source said. “It’s almost like they didn’t want to jinx it.”

Lopez is mom to 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, and the insider said that marriage “became important to both [Lopez and Rodriguez] and their kids.”

“They know they want to make this commitment to forever together,” the source added.

On Tuesday, Lopez and Rodriguez shared the first photos from the engagement, with Lopez posting a slideshow of Rodriguez getting down on one knee on the beach. The post began with the moment Rodriguez, wearing his World Series ring, got down on one knee on the beach. Lopez had her hand over her mouth in shock, with the next pair of photos showing Rodriguez slipping a ring onto her hand before the last shot found the two sharing a kiss.

Lopez simply captioned the slideshow, “3.19.19.”

View this post on Instagram 3.9.19✨♥️ A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 12, 2019 at 9:21am PDT

The couple had traveled to Baker’s Bay, an idyllic spot in the Bahamas, where Rodriguez proposed with a 16-carat emerald-cut diamond ring. Page Six reports that the ring is worth $1.8 million and that Rodriguez purchased it from overseas after “painstakingly” searching for six months for the right piece.

“Alex had been shopping around for the right ring for the past seven months, he knew for a long time that he wanted to propose to Jennifer,” the source said. “He wanted to get it right. The proposal has been a long time coming, Alex knew she was the one and has been painstakingly planning everything.

“But when it came to the big moment, he didn’t tell anyone, none of his friends or family — and not even Benny [Medina, J.Lo’s long-term and trusted manager],” the insider continued. “He wanted it to be quiet and personal.”

Lopez debuted her new hardware with a photo of her hand holding Rodriguez’s, the image captioned with a series of hearts.

Rodriguez also posted the same photo, writing, “She said yes.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Dia Dipasupil