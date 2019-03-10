Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement to Alex Rodriguez Prompts Hilarious Response From Ellen DeGeneres

Jennifer Lopez unveiled her engagement ring on Saturday, and Ellen DeGeneres was quick to offer her services as maid of honor.

Lopez posted a sunset photo of her hand with a massive diamond on it this weekend, revealing she is now engaged to Alex Rodriguez. For some reason, she tagged DeGeneres in the post right on her fiance’s wrist. Many friends, fans and colleagues dropped in their congratulations for J-Lo and A-Rod, but DeGeneres’ comment took the cake.

“Yes. I’ll be your maid of honor,” the comedian wrote as noticed by Instagram account, Comments by Celebs.

Fans were confused by the tagged picture and the comment, but most seemed amused by it.

“[Oh my God], Ellen..[laughing out loud]..congrats! I think u 2 r awesome together!” one fan commented.

It is still unclear why exactly Lopez tagged DeGeneres in the picture, or if she did it on purpose. Back in November, Lopez was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the 61-year-old host asked her outright what the future held for her and Rodriguez.

“I don’t know,” she said simply.

“You should, because y’all seem very happy,” DeGeneres replied at the time. She also implied that she had inside knowledge, saying that Rodriguez had been texting her earlier that same day.

“I mean it would be good to do for Christmas,” she teased, adding that she thought Lopez would be getting “something romantic, thoughtful, but inexpensive” as a gift.

“Did he say inexpensive?” Lopez answered with mock anger. “That’s not gonna work… Come on. We don’t work overtime for all that… Smart and thoughtful I’ll take. Romantic I’ll take.”

Things seemed to have worked out, if a little later than DeGeneres guessed. Lopez and Rodriguez are currently celebrating their engagement on a tropical getaway, though they are keeping fans posted on social media.

Rodriguez shared the engagement news first with the same photo Lopez posted later on. He captioned the shot “she said yes” with a heart emoticon. Fans gushed over the engagement and the size of the ring.

Lopez and Rodriguez got together in February of 2017, and they ahve become a beloved celebrity power couple. The two have been open with their fans about bringing two such scrutinized lives together, and finding time to date around their busy schedules.

So far, there is no word on when the two celebrities will say their vows. For now, they are enjoying some alone time.