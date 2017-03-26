Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Spotted on Romantic Date Night

Ahh, these two just keep getting cuter and cuter. After a trip to the Bahamas together and after Jennifer Lopez spent some quality time with Rodriguez’s family recently, the pair were spotted leaving Hotel Bel-Air Friday night after a romantic date night.

The couple left the establishment in the back of a Rolls Royce driven by their bodyguard, and things look like they are going well for the high profile celebrities.

A source reportedly told Us Weekly that Lopez is definitely into what this relationship has to offer.

“They definitely see a future together,” a source previously told Us. Added another, “[Rodriguez is] a better fit” than her ex-fling Drake.

It may have to do with where Lopez and Rodriguez are individually as well, according to a source.

“They’re in the same place in their lives, they both have kids around the same age,” a third source said.

One thing’s for sure, we love this new power couple and we can’t wait to see where this romance goes.

