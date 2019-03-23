Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Receive Heartwarming Message From Former President Barack Obama After Engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez received a big congratulations note other engagement from former President Barack Obama.

Rodriguez took to Instagram Thursday to share a photo of a handwritten letter addressed to him and his new fiancée from Obama, just a few weeks after the baseball player popped the question during their tropical vacation.

“Jennifer & Alex — Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement. After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better. All the best, Barack Obama,” the politician wrote to the happy couple, which Rodriguez told fans in the caption “means the world to us.”

View this post on Instagram This means the world to us. #44 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Mar 21, 2019 at 11:14pm PDT

The World of Dance star broke her silence on the engagement for the first time this week, sharing with PEOPLE how happy they are with their new relationship status.

“We’re really happy,” Lopez told the outlet, with Rodriguez adding, “We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most.”

“Everything that we do, we do together,” Lopez said. “He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger.”

Lopez is also preparing to embark in her upcoming It’s My Party Tour, in celebration of her upcoming 50th birthday, as well as filming her next film, Hustlers, along with Cardi B and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart. With her busy schedule, Lopez opened up about about having Rodriguez by her side through it all.

“We’re constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavors and thinking about all the things that we can build together,” Lopez shared.

“I don’t have to play 162 games anymore, so I have a lot of time on my hands,” the former MLB star added. “We are very grateful.”

Michelle Obama recently opened up about her own marriage with the former president when she spoke to Oprah Winfrey for the January issue of Good Housekeeping. She revealed that they struggled with spending time apart at the beginning of their relationship, as Entertainment Tonight reported.

“He didn’t understand distance in the same way. He grew up without his mother in his life for most of his years, and he knew his mother loved him dearly, right?” she said. “I always thought love was up close. Love is the dinner table, love is consistency — it is presence. So, I had to share my vulnerability and also learn to love differently. It was an important part of my journey of becoming. Understanding how to become us.”