Jennifer Hudson Addresses Rumors She's Dating Common

Jennifer Hudson may have just confirmed she's dating Common. Monday, the American Idol alum addressed rumors that she and the rapper are more than just friends while speaking to TMZ, even accepting the compliment that the two make a "cute couple." Hudson was spotted out and about with Common in 2022, and the two are currently starring together in the upcoming action-thriller Breathe.

Asked about the potential romance by TMZ, Hudson responded, "Rumors say a lot of things," adding, "But he's a beautiful man, I will give you that. That's for certain." When the outlet's reporter told Hudson that she and Common make a "cute couple," the EGOT winner replied simply, "Thank you." Furthermore, when asked if she would consider collaborating with Common on a song, Hudson said, "I don't know. It'd be dope to see two Chicagoans together, but I don't know about that."

Hudson wished Common a happy 51st birthday on social media in March, posting a photo of the two together in which his arm appeared to be wrapped around her. "Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The two were also photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu last month amid a resurgence of dating rumors. In September, the Respect actress clarified her outings with Common to Entertainment Tonight. "People create their narratives of it and it's like, okay, you know, how you feel," she said. "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."

Hudson and Common co-star in Breathe, a film announced in May 2022 that also stars Milla Jovovich, Sam Worthington and Quvenzhané Wallis. In the movie, Common and Hudson play a husband and wife living underground while the earth has become uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen. Hudson's character and her daughter, played by Wallis, are then forced to use an oxygen suit to survive as a new couple joins their underground bunker.

Common split from comedian Tiffany Haddish in 2021, and while he originally claimed the breakup was mutual, Haddish clarified in an interview with The Washington Post last month that the split "wasn't mutual." She explained, "It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.' And I was like, 'Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?'"