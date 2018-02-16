Fans Root for a Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Reunion

A day after Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation after two years of marriage, longtime fans of the Friends star are rooting for her to reunite with long lost beau, Brad Pitt.

Aniston and Pitt were married for five years from 2000-2005 before they split hot on the heels of rumors that Pitt had an affair with his co-star (and future wife) Angelina Jolie. The two met on the set of their film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and although Aniston told Vanity Fair in 2005 that she “chose to believe” Pitt’s claim of not cheating before they were separated, many fans read between the lines.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite the troubling rumors that came out of the five-year marriage, many fans are rooting for the old flames to get back together, now that Pitt and Jolie are also separated.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their excitement for the possible reunion, creating memes and viral tweets for the occasion.

ALL I’M SAYING is that jennifer aniston and brad pitt are now both single at the same time — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) February 15, 2018

“ALL I’M SAYING is that jennifer aniston and brad pitt are now both single at the same time,” someone said to kick off the conversation.

If Jennifer Aniston ends up the stepmother to Angelina Jolie’s children it’s going to make one incredible Lifetime movie. — Sarcasticsapien (@Sarcasticsapien) February 16, 2018

“If Jennifer Aniston ends up the stepmother to Angelina Jolie’s children it’s going to make one incredible Lifetime movie,” another joked.

Somewhere, Jennifer Aniston is crafting her “Hey, let’s grab coffee and catch up” text to Brad Pitt. https://t.co/pXLGo7O4Mp — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) February 15, 2018

“Somewhere, Jennifer Aniston is crafting her ‘Hey, let’s grab coffee and catch up’ text to Brad Pitt,” someone wrote.

Some fans found GIFs that perfectly captured their grief for Aniston and Theroux’s split while simultaneously celebrating the potential makeup.

My reaction to Jennifer Aniston separation news😭but realized both her and Brad Pitt are single😊 pic.twitter.com/RJj9UWxgxg — Hani Lee (@HaniLee1) February 15, 2018

Jennifer Aniston: single ✔️

Brad Pitt: single ✔️ pic.twitter.com/glMAiNSQXz — Mrs. Robot (@soyluluuu) February 16, 2018

Brad Pitt turning up at Jennifer Aniston’s place like pic.twitter.com/u4uGJ57NoO — Daniel (@Daniel_Reilly1) February 15, 2018

#JenniferAniston

When u realize both Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt are now single pic.twitter.com/Y9cxfIWQyH — Sonia Grace (@Sonia_GoodGirl) February 15, 2018

Others made a few punny Friends references.

The one where Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s divorce truly left me SHOOK. — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) February 15, 2018

Jennifer Aniston is one divorce away from being Ross — Scott Summers (@itsscottsummers) February 16, 2018

Some were totally against the idea.

It is so weird to suggest Jennifer Aniston should ever get back together with her cheating ex-husband from 13 years ago pic.twitter.com/E9KurwJlXV — Lauren Lapkus 🍰 (@laurenlapkus) February 16, 2018

Y’all really think Jennifer Aniston about to go sniffing around Brad Pitt when he got 10 kids and an alcohol addiction? Meanwhile she has a yoga body and a Smart Water deal w/ 0 kids in sight. She good. — C.Rush (@cassterlyrock) February 16, 2018

And others were just totally uninterested, writing that Aniston’s love life shouldn’t be put under a microscope.

Oh leave Aniston alone. Y’all put that lady through shit and all she did was make us laugh for ten years. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) February 16, 2018

Right now there are actually people engaged in lengthy conversations about whether Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will get back together. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) February 16, 2018

Desperate fans can still hope for a steamy reunion, despite the high unlikelihood Aniston and Pitt will end up together.

Aniston and Theroux announced their separation with a statement to the Associated Press. The split “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” according to the statement. They announced the split publicly to “reduce any further speculation.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” continued the statement, released by Aniston’s publicist Stephen Huvane. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

According to the statement, the two stars “look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

The couple were married for just over two years, tying the knot in August 2015. They met each other while working on Wanderlust in 2011 and get engaged the following year.

This was Aniston’s second marriage. She was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. The Friends actress, who turned 49 on Sunday, does not have any children.

It was Theroux’s first marriage. He previously dated Heidi Bivens for 14 years before dating Aniston.