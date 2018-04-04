Jenna Dewan Tatum Returns to Work After Split From Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum is back at work after announcing her separation from husband Channing Tatum on Monday.

Dewan was seen at NBC Universal studios, where she was reportedly working on the new dance reality show World of Dance. Dewan is the star of the new NBC series. Photos of Dewan on set were published by The Blast.

The 37-year-old actress announced her split from Tatum on Monday night in a joint statement. Each of the celebrities posted the message to fans directly on Twitter, and both pinned it to their profiles.

“Hey world! So… We having something we would like to share,” it read. “First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’ve living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’ 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna,” the statement concluded.

The couple has reportedly held true to their promise to remain friends, as insiders say they have even continued to live together throughout the split. The sources, who spoke to Us Weekly, said that, despite the recent announcement, Tatum and Dewan have not been together for a while.

“They haven’t been ‘together’ for a while. They are best friends and still support each other and go to each other’s events and live in the same house,” they said.

“Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” the source continued. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”