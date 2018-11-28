Jenna Dewan and New Boyfriend Attend A-List Filled Birthday Bowling Event

Jenna Dewan is already showing off new boyfriend Steve Kazee to her Hollywood A-list friends.

On Sunday night, the former World of Dance host and her Shameless actor boyfriend were spotted hand in hand as they left former MLB star Nick Swisher’s 38th birthday at Pinz Bowling in Studio City, California Sunday night.

The new couple had enjoyed a night of bowling at the party, which was attended by a host of other Hollywood stars, including Swisher’s wife, Once Upon A Time actress JoAna Garcia, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Minka Kelly, Jamie Lynn Sigler, and more, according to The Blast.

This is far from the first time that Dewan and Kazee have gone on a public outing, the two recently taking a romantic trip to Palm Springs after having first gone public with their relationship earlier this month.

The couple had initially been linked together in October, when insiders claimed that they had begun spending a lot of time together, with one source claiming that they had “been dating for a couple [of] months and she’s really happy.”

In November, just seven months after her divorce from Channing Tatum, Dewan opened up about her new romance while at the Baby2Baby Gala at 3Labs in Culver City, California.

“I am very happy,” she told reporters, adding that she is “really good.”

During that same month, Kazee spoke about being a hopeless romantic while talking about his role in a Los Angeles musical production of Love, Actually.

“I was [a hopeless romantic] for a really long time and then I went through a phase where I tried to not be so much of a hopeless romantic, and then quickly realized that that world doesn’t suit me,” he said. “I’d much rather live in a world where hopeless romantics actually find it, that it’s a thing that actually exists, and I’ve started to look around and see some of my friends who I see in some of these loving relationships that are messy and have ups and downs, but at the end of the day, these two people love each other dearly.”

Dewan’s new romance came just months after she and Channing Tatum separated and filed for divorce, the couple citing”irreconcilable differences,” though there doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings between them.

Tatum has also moved on with his love life, now dating “Bang, Bang” singer Jessie J. The two have frequently shown their support for one another since going public with their relationship, with both attending one another’s shows.