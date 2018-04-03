Jenna Dewan Delayed Having Another Child with Channing Tatum: ‘I’m Leaving It to the Universe’

After Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced they were calling it quits after nearly nine years of marriage, fans of the couple are looking a little closer at everything the two have said about their relationship recently.

The couple, who met on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up, announced Monday that they were separating, but emphasized they were dedicated to caring for their 4-year-old daughter Everly as a team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But just two months ago, in an interview with Health, Dewan said she and her husband hadn’t totally closed the door on having another child.

“I haven’t yet made my decision, and I’m leaving it to the universe to show me the way,” she said when asked about the possibility of expanding their family. “I love the idea of another child, and it might be in the cards, but I’ll know when I know. A lot of women I know plan it, and that’s their decision, they want it within three years, but that was not a possibility for us. It felt too overwhelming.”

She continued, gushing about the child the two do have together: “I’m so thrilled with one child. If the desire [for another child] comes around, it will happen, that’s the way I look at it.”

The couple opened up more about their split in a statement they posted on social media Monday, much to fans’ surprise.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement on Twitter. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenna Dewan