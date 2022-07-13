Jason Momoa Reportedly Rekindles Romance With Past Girlfriend

Jason Momoa and his ex-girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez are reportedly testing the waters and may be getting back together soon. A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Momoa and Gonzalez have been spending some time together, but emphasized that it's nothing serious – yet. This is the latest indication that Momoa's split from his wife Lisa Bonet is going to stick.

"Jason and Eiza are hanging out again when it's convenient and when they're in the same place," the insider said. "They're both busy in their own lives and with work, so it's difficult to have a serious relationship, but they do still enjoy each other's company and like each other."

(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images [Jason Momoa]; Taylor Hill/Getty Images [Eiza Gonzalez])

Momoa was in a relationship with Bonet for about 17 years, but they announced their separation in January of 2022. It has been a whirlwind few months for Momoa since then, including a brief fling with Gonzalez from early May until mid-June. At the time, another insider told ET that Momoa and Gonzalez were simply too busy to pursue a relationship with each other, and that their goals for a relationship were not compatible.

Now, a source says that Momoa and Gonzalez can't deny their "underlying chemistry." The two have not commented on these reports, so there's no confirming the status of their relationship. Momoa is 42 years old while Gonzalez is 30, so it's no surprise that they have different goals in mind.

Meanwhile, Momoa is reportedly still focused on co-parenting with Bonet and remaining amicable with her. An insider said that they "are still committed to being friends for the sake of their family," and it sounds like they are okay with new relationships as well. The source said that "they both want each other to be happy."

Momoa and Bonet explained their separation in their own words back in January. At the time they released a statement saying: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so We share our Family news~That we are parting ways in marriage."

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," they continued. "We free each other to be who we are learning to become... Our devotion [is] unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What's possible."