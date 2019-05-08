Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Make Relationship Official at Met Gala

Just a few months after Jamie Foxx declared his single status, he and Katie Holmes stepped out together Monday night at the Annual Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2019 Costume Institute Gala.

While they didn’t walk the pink carpet together, they did pose for photographers inside the event in front of the flower wall.

The actress wore a custom Zac Posen gown, made with 300 yards of multi-layered hand sewn colored tulle, accented with a Tyler Ellis clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Her beautiful gown also rocked 3D detailing which include a collaboration between Zac Posen x Protolabs — which are what the palm leaves on her collar. The printing and finish of the leaves took over 56 hours to make.

Foxx’s outfit went perfectly with her dress, wearing a black suit and skinny tie with a sequin panther pin and purple shoes.

A source close to the private couple told PEOPLE that the Holmes and Foxx try and make time for each other whenever they can fit it in their busy schedules.

“When they can spend time together, they do,” the source said. “When they’re busy and they can’t, they don’t. They are two adults who enjoy each other’s company and have for a long time.”

Their secretive relationship dates back to 2013 when it was rumored the two were seeing each other. Since then, they’ve managed to keep everything private. Seven years later, and the couple is ready to make things a bit more public.

Recently, the pair was spotted in Miami for a yacht outing which was followed by a jet ski trip.

The source continued to explain how the couple manages to find time for one another, especially as parents.

“Katie and Jamie see each other as frequently as they can,” the source said. “They have known each other for years, and both turned out to be great parents, so they also have that in common. They are dedicated to their careers. Plus they give each other space.”

Although the two have been spotted during professional and casual outings, fans still beg to question what the actual status of their relationship is.

Back in February, Foxx told reportedly said he was single at a charity Oscars gala.

One source said, “It was very nonchalant. While he was referring to married and single couples, he just dropped the line ‘I’m single.’”

Another source came forward to say, “Right before he sang, he told the crowd he’s single. He had a lot of women on stage and danced with them! He told the crowd, ‘I’m single.’”

Only time will tell with these two.