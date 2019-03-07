Jamie Foxx Fuels Katie Holmes Breakup Rumors After Being Spotted With Mystery Woman

Jamie Foxx did nothing to quell rumors of a break-up with Katie Holmes after he was spotted out with a mystery woman in West Hollywood Wednesday night.

Foxx, 51, was seen at the Mr Chow restaurant with an unknown brunette. Paparazzi photos published by InTouch Weekly showed the two hugging after leaving the restaurant with a few friends. Foxx wore a long coat, torn jeans and white-and-blue shoes.

The photos surfaced after Foxx was seen at a charity Oscars gala on Feb. 24 without Holmes. He reportedly told attendees at the Entertainment Studios Oscar Gala Supporting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel he is now single.

“It was very nonchalant,” a source told Us Weekly. “While he was referring to married and single couples, he just dropped the line ‘I’m single.’”

Another eyewitness told Hollywood Life, “Right before he sang, he told the crowd he’s single. He had a lot of women on stage and danced with them! He told the crowd, ‘I’m single.’”

Hollywood Life also published photos of Foxx hanging out with actress Jessica Szohr at Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party at the Cheateau Marmont. Szohr, 33, is Foxx’s co-star in the upcoming sports comedy, All-Star Weekend.

On Feb. 2, InTouch Weekly reported that Foxx spent Super Bowl weekend apart, just a month after they spent a romantic New Year’s Eve in Miami. Insiders told InTouch that Foxx was at the Shaq’s Fun House event in Atlanta hosted by Shaquille O’Neal over Super Bowl weekend without Holmes.

A source told InTouch he arrived at the party at about 1:30 a.m. with an entourage of about 10 to 15 people.

“Jamie and his entourage hung out upstairs in the Hakkasan area overlooking the stage,” the source said. “There was a mix of guys and girls with them. Katie wasn’t there.”

Foxx and Holmes have been linked since at least 2013, but have succeeded in keeping their relationship quiet. In January 2018, they were seen together at Clive Davis’ 2018 pre-Grammys Party, where Davis reportedly called Holmes out for trying to switch seats before introducing Foxx. The Django Unchained actor also infamously cut short an ESPN interview in February 2018 when he was asked a question about the relationship.

In January, a source told Us Weekly that Holmes is still “infatuated” with Foxx, despite his inability to commit to her.

“It’s what Katie signed up for,” the source said. “Jamie does care for her, but his recent behavior makes people question that.”

Holmes, 40, and ex-husband Tom Cruise are parents to 12-year-old daughter Suri Cruise. Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships, Corrine Foxx, 25, and Annalise Bishop, 9.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images