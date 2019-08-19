How Much Did Meghan Markle’s Wedding Cost? Was It More Than Kate Middleton’s?

There’s nothing better to watch then a lavish royal wedding. For starters, they’re filled with all of the latest styles, beautiful arrangements and a who’s who of the rich, famous and royal. They’re also something that very, very few will ever experience because of the ridiculous amount of money that goes into one. The two most recent royal weddings featured Kate Middleton and her beau, Prince William, and more recently, Meghan Markley and her husband, Prince Harry.

So which of those two had the higher bill?

Perhaps it comes as a surprise that Markle and Harry put out a more expensive wedding between the two. After all, on the family lineage chart, Williams finds himself ahead of Harry.

Markle’s wedding day at Windsor Castle came in at a whopping $35.7 million while Middleton’s netted an estimated $26 million. That’s quite a staggering difference.

According to Brides.com, Markle wanted the whole ordeal to have a special place not just in the couple’s hearts, but for all of those in attendance.

“A great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day,” Markle said. “We knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate.”

The dress definitely played a factor in the cost difference between the two. Markle rocked a long sleeve, satin design that goes for approximately $400,000. Her outfit was made by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller. Meanwhile, Middleton’s gown was a cool $250,000.

Headwear also found a pretty hefty price tag as Markle’s tiara came in at a whopping $2 million. Middleton’s crown cost upwards of $1.3 million.

The combination of cake, catering and floral arrangements had an estimated cost of $500,000 for Markle’s wedding. Middleton’s came in higher at $800,000.

There was also an additional security charge for Markle and Harry’s wedding. This cost was somewhere between $1-1.5 million.

For those curious, one of the most expensive modern royal weddings belongs to that of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. The event tallied a bill north of $70 million during 1981.

In an interview, the two spoke about how the ring paid homage to Princess Diana.

“They would be thick as thieves,” Harry said in regards to the relationship Markle and his late mother would have. “She would be over the moon jumping up and down… It’s days like this I miss having her around.”

The two welcomed their first son, Archie, in May.