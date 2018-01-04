How Much is Paris Hilton’s 20-Carat Engagement Ring Worth?

Paris Hilton recently announced her engagement to actor Chris Zylka and debuted a massive ring that we now know the cost of.

It’s been reported that the ring Zylka gave Hilton cost around $2 million, give or take. PEOPLE recently spoke to Michael Greene, a diamond expert and celebrity jeweler, to get the details on the gorgeous ring.

“Paris at one point in time told Chris she really loved her mother’s pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request,” Greene told the outlet. “The pear-shaped really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He’s a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realized how much she liked her mom’s ring.”

“Paris was not involved. Chris did it all,” Greene added. “He wanted to do everything so perfectly. He wants the best thing for his princess. And he did all the right things. He told me he had to set up a time to meet up with Paris’ father to ask for her hand in marriage. He did the whole thing. All the traditions.”

“He wanted it before Aspen, because if the opportunity was there, which it was, he wanted to ask Paris in Aspen,” the jeweler concluded. “When he came to pick it up and opened up the box he literally started shaking. He said, ‘I can’t stop shaking.’ It was like taking a good size man and bringing him down to a boy size giggle. He’s a super nice guy.”

Hilton’s reaction to the ring was nothing if not pure excitement.

“The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!” Hilton said.