Hilary Duff’s Boyfriend Cracks Joke About Their Relationship in Portrait With Baby Banks

He may be a new dad, but Matthew Koma isn’t letting his new duties take away his sense of humor.

On Thursday, Koma, who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Hilary Duff last week, shared a sweet photo of himself cradling his 1-week-old daughter Blair Violet Banks, though he made sure to crack a joke in the caption.

“She said she didn’t want a serious boyfriend lol,” he wrote.

Koma announced that he and Duff had welcomed Banks, their first child together, on Oct. 25 via his Instagram account, sharing a sweet photo of their newly expanded family with an equally as touching caption.

“Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life,” he announced. “Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the [peach emoji] who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

The couple, who have been dating since early 2017, had announced in June that they were expecting a “little princess.”

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” Duff announced, adding a series of emojis including a pregnant woman, a baby, and a pink bow.

Duff later shared a video from their gender reveal party, which she and Koma, surrounded by family and friends, learned of on Mother’s Day.

“A few months ago we had one of the most exciting Mother’s Day! Filled with amazing friends, family, mothers, and neighbors. It was such a fun surprise!” she captioned the video. “I can’t think of any other way to find out what was cooking in my belly than this….. the anticipation was brutal but the pay off was huge! I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground lol #hurryuplittlegirlwewanttomeetyou.”

Duff and Koma had an on-again-off-again relationship for years before eventually rekindling their romance, something that Duff opened up about prior to announcing that they were expecting.

“Timing is such a big deal and third time’s a charm!” the Younger has previously said. “I think that, you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not so much damage done, then it can always work out again.”

Baby Banks joins Duff’s 6-year-old son Luca Cruz, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie.