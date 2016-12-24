Harrison Ford Sends Well Wishes to His Friend Carrie Fisher After Her Heart Attack

Harrison Ford sends his thoughts to Carrie Fisher: “I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend” https://t.co/TCMAzVtZ0h pic.twitter.com/ZYwi6mFMmJ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 24, 2016

Harrison Ford is sending well wishes to his friend Carrie Fisher after her heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

According to PEOPLE, Fisher was on an 11-hour flight when she fell into cardiac arrest. As soon as the plane landed, Fisher was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition in the ICU.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend,” Harrison Ford told the magazine. “Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”

In Fisher’s book, The Princess Diarist, she reveals she and Ford had a “whirlwind love affair” while filming the 1977 Star Wars film.

“It’s been 40 years!” Fisher told PEOPLE in an interview earlier this year. “I didn’t say anything to anybody for years but it’s not like anyone’s deeply affected by it anymore.”

Fisher said “it was so intense” as they would be Han and Princess Leia during the week and “Carrie and Harrison during the weekend.”

Fisher’s brother, Todd, says his sister is in intensive care and is “being well looked after.”

“If everyone could just pray for her that would be good. The doctors are doing their thing and we don’t want to bug them. We are waiting by patiently.”

