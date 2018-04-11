Hank Baskett Responds to Kendra Wilkinson With His Own Divorce Documents

Hank Baskett has responded to Kendra Wilkinson‘s divorce filings, with everything pointing to an amicable breakup. The former NFL star reportedly filed for divorce from Wilkinson on Friday, the same day she filed for divorce from him.

The Blast reports that court documents reflect identical filings on both parts, with both parties involved citing irreconcilable differences and listing Jan. 1, 2018 as the date of separation.

Any decision on spousal support will reportedly come later. Wilkinson asked for joint physical and legal custody of their two kids, 8-year-old son Hank IV and 3-year-old daughter Alijah.

As reported, the two reunited over the weekend despite their divorce filings to attend Alijah’s soccer game; Wilkinson documented the game on social media, showing Baskett was also in attendance.

The former Playboy model could be seen cheering for her daughter on the sidelines while Baskett could be seen coaching Alijah and her team on the field during the game.

Wilkinson also cheered on son Hank IV as he played in hockey tryouts on Saturday and Sunday. It’s not clear if Baskett was also at the hockey tryouts, but he has been present for a number of his son’s games, posting about the little boy’s “first scrimmage” back in November and gushing about what a “proud papa” he is.

Friday, Wilkinson confirmed that after nearly nine years of marriage, the couple had chosen to file for divorce. “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” she said at the time.

“I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

Wilkinson and Baskett tied the knot in 2009, but five years later, their relationship was rocked by a scandal when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

On Friday, she wrote that although the couple is divorcing, they still plan on spending time together.

“[You] will [probably] see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”