Gwen Stefani’s Aunt Gives Blake Shelton the Stamp of Approval

Gwen Stefani isn’t the only one in her family who loves Blake Shelton — just ask her Aunt Donna!

Stefani recently attended her aunt’s 90th birthday party, and amid the festivities, the singer caught her relative on video for a moment as Donna shared a sweet sentiment about Stefani’s beau.

“Don’t get rid of that wonderful boyfriend of yours,” Donna told her niece, who replied, “Okay, I won’t,” before amending her statement to, “I’ll try not to.”

Stefani’s followers seemed to agree with Donna, echoing her statements in the comments section of the clip.

“Smart lady that Aunt Donna,” wrote one, with another chiming in, “She’s exactly right G!!!!”

Shelton has been spending plenty of time with Stefani’s sons — 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma and 4-year-old Apollo — since starting to date their mom, and the country crooner recently shared on Today that being with the boys has helped him discover something he thought he might never experience.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” Shelton said. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, [I] missed out on a lot.’ And so having them around – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

The pair has seemingly seamlessly integrated their families over the years they’ve been together, with Stefani recently telling Marie Claire that Shelton’s sister often joins the group at the singer’s ranch in Oklahoma with her own children.

“It’s very tribal,” she said. “Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATVs. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn’t seem so real.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @gwenstefani