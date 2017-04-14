Grace Kelly’s Childhood Home in Pennsylvania Is for Sale

(Photo: Twitter / @BorrowByDesign)

Grace Kelly‘s darling childhood home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is for sale, Curbed Philadelphia reports. The ornate 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom residence will only set you back $1 million.

The house was built sometime during the ’20s and ’30s by Kelly’s father, and the icon resided there and a nearby apartment complex for many years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was also the place where Prince Rainier III of Monaco proposed to Kelly, who was an Academy Award-winning actress prior to becoming Princess of Monaco. The couple had three children together.

The property was purchased in 1970 by an owner who had been living in “unsanitary conditions” for some time, and the property was discovered to be infested with cats in 2013.

Listing photos show that the home appears to have been renovated, and realtor Patricia Gernerd shared that the current owners plan to have it move-in ready by July 5.

Check out some photos of the home below!