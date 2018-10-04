Gisele Bündchen Reveals Her Reaction to Tom Brady Telling Her He Impregnated Ex Girlfriend

In her recently published memoir Lessons, Gisele Bundchen reveals the moment when, two months into her relationship with Tom Brady, he told her his ex-girlfriend of two years, Bridget Moynahan, was having his baby.

In the chapter “Know Thyself,” Bundchen recounted how she met Brady on a blind date in December 2006. “His goal, he told me, was to play for 10 more years and retire, then he wanted to focus on having a family,” she wrote. At 26 years old, she thought, “that sounds like a great plan, as I also felt I still had so much I wanted to accomplish in my career.”

But the two were bound to have children much sooner than that, she would quickly find out — not just with Moynahan and Brady’s son, Jack, 11, but also with Bundchen and Brady’s two kids, Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5. “But life unfolds in unexpected ways,” Bundchen wrote. “The only constant is change.”

Bundchen wrote how the NFL quarterback explained the news of his “ex-girlfriend” (she never referred to Moynahan by name) being pregnant with his baby. “The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn’t an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth,” she wrote.

Jack arrived in August 2007, “making my heart expand in ways I didn’t know was possible.”

Calling Jack her “bonus child,” Bundchen said that her stepson “has been a huge gift and blessing.”

“In fact, I credit Jack with accelerating Tom’s and my growing up in so many ways. The two of us agreed that Jack should have siblings closer to his own age, and not 10 years younger. With Jack in our lives, our priorities definitely started to shift. I wanted to be there for Jack and Tom, and do whatever I could to create stability in their lives, and help them to have a close relationship. Tom, especially, needed my support during that time, and whenever I’m in a position to be of help to anyone, especially someone I love, I will be there…We decided to start our family sooner rather than later. A couple of years later, we were married, I became pregnant, and soon we were busy growing our family between New England and Los Angeles,” Bundchen said.

The decision to spend time in Los Angeles instead of simply New England was “so we could all be with Jack more regularly. But by the early summer, our family was back in Boston in time for training camp.”

She said raising two young children in addition to Jack was a big adjustment.

“A new marriage, a new baby, a new life in New England — it was a big transition for me. I didn’t know anyone in Boston, and living there made it harder for me to do my work, but I was in love with Tom and I wanted to make our marriage work. So what I’d worked so hard to achieve, the thing I’d done since the age of 14, had to take a backseat,” she wrote, adding that she felt “conflicted,” “depressed” and “overwhelmed” at times.

But she said that from the beginning, “I expressed that I wanted an interdependent relationship, not a codependent one,” she wrote. “I see marriage as two people walking side by side, growing individually and together, never give up the essence of who they are, or their dreams, to please or pacify their partner. I wanted someone who would accept me fully for who I was, someone who inspired and challenged me to be the best version of myself. I wanted to be that same person for my husband.”

Elsewhere in her book, Bundchen opened up about more personal matters, such as the revelation that she once contemplated suicide after experiencing frequent panic attacks.

“I felt powerless. Your world becomes smaller and smaller, and you can’t breathe, which is the worst feeling I’ve ever had,” the supermodel continued, describing her thought process when the panic attacks became more prevalent. “I actually had the feeling of, ‘If I just jump off my balcony, this is going to end, and I never have to worry about this feeling of my world closing in.’”