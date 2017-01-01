George Michaels’ Boyfriend Says His Twitter Was Hacked, Michaels Didn’t Die in Suicide

I should be able to share my beautiful moments with the man I love regardless… x A photo posted by Fadi Fawaz (@fadi_fawaz) on Dec 30, 2016 at 2:54pm PST

George Michael‘s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, sent out a cryptic tweet about his boyfriend’s apparent suicide.

According to Us Weekly, after the tweets that claimed Michael tried to end his life on multiple occasions and that his death was no accident came to surface, the internet started to question its legitimacy.

“We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day..” a tweet said.

“And finally he managed… he tried numbers of time to kill himself many times… the only thing George wanted is to DIE … not sure who that nasty close friend of George but I was in relationship with george micheal (sic) till I found him dead in bed.”

After the tweets, the account had since been deleted. Fawaz released a statement to Mirror Online stating that his account was hacked and he didn’t send out any tweets. “I am shocked with what’s going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed. It’s a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things.”

Michael’s rep said he “passed away peacefully” in his home.

