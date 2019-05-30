Former ‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Reveal Name of Newborn Daughter

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham revealed their newborn’s name: Alessi Ren.

Burnham made the special announcement via Instagram early Thursday morning — less than 24 hours after the new parents welcomed Ren.

Luyendyk announced the birth of their daughter on Wednesday shortly after she was welcomed into the world, posting, “We have a BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6 lbs, 13 oz. 20 cm Long. Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

The former Bachelor couple previously teased their daughter’s name in an interview with ET a few months ago in April saying, “It was a name we kind of tweaked into something unique.”

“We don’t really know anybody who’s named that,” Burnham added.

The couple made sure to keep their fans updated on every move letting them know when Burnham went into labor.

Luyendyk first announced the exciting news on his Instagram account with a picture of him and Lauren at the hospital.

View this post on Instagram IT’S HAPPENING! A post shared by Arie Luyendyk (@ariejr) on May 28, 2019 at 10:52pm PDT

Shortly after, he gave fans a quick update.

“A little update… It’s 5am and [Lauren Burnham] just received an epidural,” the 37-year-old wrote on his story. “She is doing great and everything is going smoothly! We are going to catch a little sleep and hopefully we will meet our baby soon!”

The couple originally fell in love on Season 22 of The Bachelor. Luyendyk originally proposed to Becca Kufrin on his season before realizing Burnham was the one he really wanted to be with. He quickly cut things off with Kufrin and proposed to the real-estate agent on After the Final Rose special in March 2018.

“I’ve made some bad decisions but the best decision was running back to you,” he told his wife during the proposal. “I can’t imagine a life without you … I truly believe you are my soulmate.”

“I’m ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it,” he continued. “The good, and the bad. I love you so much.”

Life quickly transformed for the both of them shortly after. That following April, the new couple moved into their first home together in Phoenix and shortly after in November, they announced they were expecting their first child.