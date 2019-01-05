Footage Shows ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Bloodied After Alleged Altercation With Jen Harley

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro appears to have been bleeding from the head in security footage following his fight with Jen Harley on New Year’s Eve.

Magro and Harley spent the holiday in Las Vegas, where they stopped by the Hustler Club. Security footage obtained by TMZ shows Magro leaving the establishment in a hurry, dabbing blood away from his face with a tissue. This is presumably related to Magro’s claim that Harley struck him with an ashtray.

The fight led to yet another break-up for Magro and Harley, who share an infant daughter named Ariana Sky. Magro filed a battery report against Harley, claiming that she had thrown a heavy ashtray at him during an argument at the club. The ashtray allegedly hit him square in the face, cutting him on the forehead, nose and lip.

The security footage seems to corroborate that, blurry as it is. It shows Magro following close behind another person, apparently having trouble seeing where he is going. He touched a tissue to his face several times, pulling it back to examine the blood.

Still, that may not have been the end of the night for Magro. The reality star has been named a person of interest in a break-in at Harley’s home later that night. She arrived home to find the place broken into, with many of her possessions intentionally destroyed.

“Ronnie was not at the home when the police arrived at the scene,” a source told Us Weekly of the break-in. “Jen was not injured, but given the history of police calls between these two, police more than likely provided Jen with information about getting a restraining order, and other things she could do to prevent a escalating domestic violence issue.”

Sources were also able to confirm that Magro and Harley are officially broken up once again. The two have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017, but they have been relatively stable for a few months now. All that ended on New Year’s Eve.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” an insider said. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

Magro looks all the more suspicious thanks to newly surfaced security footage from early December. Harley’s home security footage shows someone who looks like Magro smashing the camera. That is now open as a separate case as well, with police investigating Magro for destruction of property.